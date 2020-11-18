From the “you can’t make this headline up” department this week we find this doozy in regards to New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo:

Cuomo blames drug companies, President Trump for speedy COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/LkevrLF5Rf pic.twitter.com/9foY3o28Jf — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2020

NOT the Babylon Bee.

He loves to blame people. Even for good stuff. https://t.co/LKKiF5xdMq — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 17, 2020

Wow. Just a few months ago a vaccine this fast was widely seen as impossible. Now we're at the "too fast" and "it would have happened anyway" phase. — Jim Maruschak🆗️ (@JimMaruschak) November 17, 2020

Will this be in his second book — sin bad🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@beersalot) November 17, 2020

The governor who released a book last month patting himself on the back for his leadership this year had the stones to take swipes at Trump’s “ego” during a radio interview.

From the New York Post:

“Why is it moving so fast? Two reasons: money and ego. The first drug company that has the vaccine, that is big money,” Cuomo argued on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show Tuesday. “You didn’t need Trump to tell the vaccine companies you should develop a vaccine. He had nothing to do with it. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, they all know this is billions of dollars, whoever gets to the market first.

[…]

“President, it’s ego. On the way out the door he wants to be able to say, ‘I solved COVID because I discovered a vaccine. Nah, it’s all BS. He didn’t do anything,” Cuomo continued.

The “ego” slam is rich coming from Cuomo:

More than 600 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 since Oct. 13, the release date of Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo's self-congratulatory book about his “leadership” during the pandemic. https://t.co/VlKiq3r5Qo — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 18, 2020

Geraldo Rivera had this to say:

Just heard New York’s thin-skinned, hyper-egotistical @NYGovCuomo criticizing @realDonaldTrump for taking credit for creating vaccines for his “ego” and criticizing drug companies for wanting to make money. Bottom line, Cuomo’s policies will slow vaccine distribution. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 18, 2020

⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ says ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ wants a speedy vaccine to salve his wounded ego, and that the drug companies just want to make money. So what? Get out of the way. Allow New Yorkers to be vaccinated along with the rest if the country. pic.twitter.com/f2uLY4xhHI — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 18, 2020

Andrew Cuomo is as shameless and self-unaware as a politician can get.