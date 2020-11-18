From the “you can’t make this headline up” department this week we find this doozy in regards to New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo:

NOT the Babylon Bee.

The governor who released a book last month patting himself on the back for his leadership this year had the stones to take swipes at Trump’s “ego” during a radio interview.

From the New York Post:

“Why is it moving so fast? Two reasons: money and ego. The first drug company that has the vaccine, that is big money,” Cuomo argued on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show Tuesday.

“You didn’t need Trump to tell the vaccine companies you should develop a vaccine. He had nothing to do with it. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, they all know this is billions of dollars, whoever gets to the market first.
[…]
“President, it’s ego. On the way out the door he wants to be able to say, ‘I solved COVID because I discovered a vaccine. Nah, it’s all BS. He didn’t do anything,” Cuomo continued.

The “ego” slam is rich coming from Cuomo:

Geraldo Rivera had this to say:

Andrew Cuomo is as shameless and self-unaware as a politician can get.

