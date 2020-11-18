By now you’re well aware of many governors who are advising citizens to limit the size of their Thanksgiving gatherings. Some politicians aren’t limiting their comments to recommendations, but are flat-out threatening legal trouble for anybody violating their edicts. One such politician is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Thanksgiving is a week away. LARGE INDOOR DINNERS will spread COVID. Limit Thanksgiving to your immediate household. Gatherings over 10 people are not permitted. Spread thanks, not COVID. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 18, 2020

We told you yesterday that the NYPD and many county sheriffs have already said they won’t enforce the governor’s Thanksgiving decree, but one statement in particular really captures the moment:

Suck on that Andy. pic.twitter.com/L2n8eHsKKZ — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) November 16, 2020

This is a great statement:

“The sheriff’s office considers its citizens’ private residences sacrosanct and as always will respect this.”

Bravo!

God bless Constitutionally minded sheriffs. — Live in the 518 (@BruceAllen1979) November 16, 2020

Other politicians should take a lesson from this.