By now you’re well aware of many governors who are advising citizens to limit the size of their Thanksgiving gatherings. Some politicians aren’t limiting their comments to recommendations, but are flat-out threatening legal trouble for anybody violating their edicts. One such politician is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

We told you yesterday that the NYPD and many county sheriffs have already said they won’t enforce the governor’s Thanksgiving decree, but one statement in particular really captures the moment:

“The sheriff’s office considers its citizens’ private residences sacrosanct and as always will respect this.”

Other politicians should take a lesson from this.

