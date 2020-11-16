As the House Democrats now know, “defund the police” and other super-progressive pushes backfired on them, and they lost many seats in that congressional body. Bernie Sanders, who some say could be up for a post in a Biden cabinet, is trying to backpedal on “defund the police,” and he said something on CNN that was easily refuted by this video from the Free Beacon:

.@BernieSanders said he doesn't know any candidate who supports defunding the police—even though numerous left-wingers have called for slashing police budgets or abolishing police departments altogether.https://t.co/YSeE1XX6Lr pic.twitter.com/wrEKT7Uj8C — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 16, 2020

Who are we to believe — Bernie or our lying eyes and ears?

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he didn’t know anyone who ran for office that talked about defunding the police, despite literally everyone he knows calling to defund the police. My latest, featuring ~ excellent ~ clip from @DavidRutz https://t.co/CBLdaGAnld — Alex Nester (@alexnester2020) November 16, 2020

Such an easily refuted claim, but you’ll notice Sanders didn’t seem to fear being called out over it.

Did Jake Tapper NOT know this? — judy (@judy060709) November 16, 2020

Video of the week. Maybe several weeks. https://t.co/rvVBCWwjNq — Keith Appell (@keithcrc) November 16, 2020

Truth decay on the right, you say? https://t.co/68SmqH42OS — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 16, 2020

That’s what Barack Obama would like everybody to believe.