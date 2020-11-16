As the House Democrats now know, “defund the police” and other super-progressive pushes backfired on them, and they lost many seats in that congressional body. Bernie Sanders, who some say could be up for a post in a Biden cabinet, is trying to backpedal on “defund the police,” and he said something on CNN that was easily refuted by this video from the Free Beacon:

Who are we to believe — Bernie or our lying eyes and ears?

Such an easily refuted claim, but you’ll notice Sanders didn’t seem to fear being called out over it.

That’s what Barack Obama would like everybody to believe.

