Last night “60 Minutes” aired an interview with former President Barack Obama, and this was among the things he said about Donald Trump:

“What we've seen is what some people call truth decay. Something that's been accelerated by outgoing President Trump, the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn't even matter,” says former President Obama. https://t.co/SemqJzMGMD pic.twitter.com/oaV7vGG3K2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 16, 2020

Accusing Trump of accelerating “truth decay” is quite the claim coming from somebody who was awarded a “Lie of the Year” distinction.

And take a look at this doozy:

UNHINGED: Barack Obama — who droned weddings & targeted journalists — compares @realDonaldTrump to a dictator who thinks, "I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. … I can suppress journalists." pic.twitter.com/lMo7C7DD74 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 16, 2020

Wow, nobody projects like Barack Obama!

CBS, May 2013: Fox News reporter secretly monitored by Obama administration: court documentshttps://t.co/3T1fkc3o9P — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 16, 2020

Every single thing Obama accuses Trump of in this video, he actually did. https://t.co/LpPf16s3f5 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 16, 2020

Obama w/ a clinical case of projection https://t.co/BycRhhQEvC — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) November 16, 2020

Who did he kill? Throw in jail? What journalist has been suppressed?

Trump is most accessible POTUS ever. @BarackObama droned like it was video game, Obama used Espionage Act to put reporters' sources in jail, media complained about his lack of access. BO is pathological liar. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) November 16, 2020

Perhaps the most telling (and maddening) part of Obama’s claims is that you know most of the media smiles adoringly and nods their heads in the affirmative when he says those things.

Those are the tactics of the left. — RJ (@n_publishing) November 16, 2020

Just give me the body-language analyzer right now. Watch it with no sound. — President-Elect Leslie ن (@LADowd) November 16, 2020

Dude, You tapped the phones of journalists. https://t.co/UxijqbTyOg — Reseth (@ResethO) November 16, 2020

Someone is forgetting about the poor guy who was guilty of making a video… that @BarackObama blamed for the Benghazi Massacre. Don't know if the poor fool is still in jail. https://t.co/8bzTEWTh1z — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 16, 2020

This is rich coming from one of the most pathologically dishonest men ever to occupy the White House. https://t.co/VINeuz9lTj — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) November 16, 2020

Wow … the level of unawareness is just incredible https://t.co/UY1AyWbfyu — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) November 16, 2020

“Journalists” were in the midst of an 8-year hibernation when Obama was in office so maybe they simply didn’t notice.