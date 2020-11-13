The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in multiple states, all while Democrats accuse the Republicans of engaging in conspiracy theories.

On that note, here’s a thread that shows politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders were for giving voters confidence in the integrity of elections before they were against it:

Nancy Pelosi on objection to Ohio electoral votes after the 2004 election: "People must have every confidence that every vote legally cast will be legally counted and accurately counted…" pic.twitter.com/Fm4pPcKcAK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

PELOSI (2004): "Please don't talk about this about a conspiracy theory. It's not about that. It's not about conspiracy; it's about the Constitution of the United States." pic.twitter.com/P0ewdtAggH — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

PELOSI (2004): "There are still legitimate concerns over the integrity of our elections and of ensuring the principle of one person one vote." pic.twitter.com/9ClgJogATK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

Bernie Sanders echoed Pelosi:

SANDERS (2004): "I agree with tens of millions of Americans who are very worried that when they cast a ballot on an electronic voting machine that there is no paper trail to record that vote in the event of a recount." pic.twitter.com/49cbltqHA7 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

Pelosi and Sanders seem to have changed their mind this time around.

If you're interested, you can watch the entire House debate on objection to the Ohio electoral votes here:https://t.co/WMsjxeINuj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

But now…

Nancy sounds just like the TRUMP campaign. https://t.co/f3vz62q1gQ — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) November 13, 2020

Sure does.

The convenience of partial partisan legalities and regard for the Constitution. Fascinating. — kt (@leboomleboom) November 13, 2020

Why are the same people in these videos in congress today? That’s the problem. — KG (@McGregorOnly) November 13, 2020

Media keeps digging up what Trump admin folks were saying back in 2016 about the election… Wonder why they aren't able to fin(D) these ones? https://t.co/sXuhGkVvEq — Stratton Hickcox (@StrattonH) November 13, 2020

Excellent rhetorical question!