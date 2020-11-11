Let the “bait and switch” effort begin to unfold and become quite obvious:

Analysis: Job growth will slow during a Biden presidency: The easy gains are almost gone https://t.co/0kmNstMlol — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020

So, those millions and millions of jobs Biden promised might not actually come to fruition?

Apologizing for the Biden economy in advance… https://t.co/CMiqVPjS37 — McCool ✝️🇺🇸 @McCool on Parler (@ManGanAinm) November 11, 2020

The "lowering expectations and blaming Trump" game is already afoot on the left. https://t.co/Q944rBRpUD — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 11, 2020

It certainly didn’t take long — and the election isn’t even official yet.

Prepping everyone for the inevitable disappointment so they don't blame Biden. Got it. — Question Assumptions (@QA_NJ) November 11, 2020

That gas is lit — Voluntary Jonathan (@Jonatha19663193) November 11, 2020

Analysis: the same partisan propagandists who touted Obama’s grave warnings that “those manufacturing jobs aren’t coming back” (under Trump) are already hard at work apologizing for the certain job-killing efficiency of Biden’s high tax, low growth agenda. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) November 11, 2020

The brazenness of this actually makes me respect the author a little. https://t.co/otNkywYti0 — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) November 11, 2020

These fools are already setting the narrative for a crushed economy under Biden… https://t.co/4AIN4vmecS — Joe M _ Stop The Steal🟧 (@Joe_M_1776) November 11, 2020

Well this doesn’t mesh with his campaign promises 🙄 https://t.co/ZUfKhWenHp — Phil (@realPhiILacio) November 11, 2020

Lmao setting everyone up for disappointment https://t.co/1rU63qNvQK — Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) November 11, 2020

TRANSLATION: The Biden economic record is gonna be horrible. So we're making excuses in advance. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 11, 2020

It must be good to be a Democrat and know you have a full-time spin shop called the media.