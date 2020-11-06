As vote counts continue in several states, the overnight numbers have shown Joe Biden taking sudden leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Trump campaign has promised legal action to challenge the sudden inclusion of thousands of votes for Biden. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t like those challenges from Team Trump:

Wow. Had Whitmer paid attention to what Democrats have been saying since the 2016 election?

Trending

And not just Hillary Clinton:

After four years of “Trump stole the 2016 election” Democrats like Whitmer should put away their fainting couches over the Trump campaign attempting to verify all votes this year were on the up-and-up.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGretchen WhitmerHillary ClintonJoe Biden