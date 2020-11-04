The results of the presidential election remain up in the air in several states at the moment, but former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes has spotted a demographic that he says are treated awfully but yet keep working to “save democracy”:

Looking at Black voters in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, it's striking that people who have been treated the worst by our democracy consistently do the most to save it. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020

Really? Ok, that deserves some analysis:

Ben admits minorities treated the worst in Democrat run cities. https://t.co/39o9u1NWsE — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 4, 2020

“Treated the worst”

Milwaukee has had a Democrat Mayor since 1960.

Detroit has had a Democrat Mayor since 1962.

Philadelphia has had a Democrat Mayor since 1952.

Atlanta has had a Democrat Mayor since

1879. https://t.co/sIuQmwgqpJ — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 4, 2020

Funny how Rhodes and the Democrats fail to notice the connection (actually they refuse to notice it).

I know, not sure why the Dems that run these cities treat them so poorly and take them for granted. — Floyd Lawson (@FloydLawson78) November 4, 2020

Yeah, those black people in Milwaukee sure are living the dream having voted for Democrats for decades. LOL — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) November 4, 2020

So you admit that Democrats treat Blacks like garbage? — Hispanic Caliservative🇺🇲 (@Red1Echo) November 4, 2020

It was nice of Rhodes to help point that out.

This feels like whitesplaining. Is this whitesplaining? https://t.co/F947YHSX1U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

In case you wonder if leading Democratic voices learned any lessons about patronizing minorities last night… https://t.co/agmp9VSLgn — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2020

That answer would of course be “no.”