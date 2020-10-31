During the presidential campaign Joe Biden was under so many lids that he can legally be considered a Mason jar, but now that he’s out and about in the waning days of the race, he’s trying to turn the joke on Trump:

Who let all these people into my basement? pic.twitter.com/E17SPqmXib — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 31, 2020

Naturally Biden fans think that’s a tremendous zinger, but it depends on how you look at it:

I’ve seen more people than this in the porta potty line at a Trump rally https://t.co/uZjCnEX6nx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 31, 2020

I think it’s funny that he has been saying he hasn’t been getting crowds because of COVID but the one time he gets enough people for a picture he touts it — Sean M. Haslem (@seanhaslem) October 31, 2020

This is not the burn you think it is. https://t.co/u6PbvBGl13 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 31, 2020

So now big crowds are *not* superspreader events again. https://t.co/ZfZWnViUsh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2020

There’s more staff at a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/Z7biUGX6rd — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 31, 2020

However, Jennifer Rubin is applauding Biden’s “error-free campaign”:

I think Team Biden is getting a bit punchy in the final days… but hey, they're entitled after run as error-free a campaign as I've seen in decades https://t.co/ma9W1YhIZe — Jennifer 'Do it for RBG' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 31, 2020

Kind of hard to make any errors if Joe spent the majority of his campaign days under a lid.