During the presidential campaign Joe Biden was under so many lids that he can legally be considered a Mason jar, but now that he’s out and about in the waning days of the race, he’s trying to turn the joke on Trump:

Naturally Biden fans think that’s a tremendous zinger, but it depends on how you look at it:

However, Jennifer Rubin is applauding Biden’s “error-free campaign”:

Kind of hard to make any errors if Joe spent the majority of his campaign days under a lid.

