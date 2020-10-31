Rep. Ilhan Omar had a chat with Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii on Saturday, and the super-progressive member of Congress from Minnesota tried to belittle the Supreme Court in the wake of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. What resulted was a giant, steaming pile of BS in the form of this claim about approval ratings:

First of all, SCOTUS justices get lifetime appointments so they don’t have to worry about approval ratings:

And as for Rep. Omar’s claim about which branch has the lowest approval…

The numbers vary depending on what poll you look at and when it was conducted, but the bottom line is that Congress has the crappiest approval rating by far.

Bingo!

It’s hard to argue with that!

