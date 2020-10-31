Rep. Ilhan Omar had a chat with Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii on Saturday, and the super-progressive member of Congress from Minnesota tried to belittle the Supreme Court in the wake of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. What resulted was a giant, steaming pile of BS in the form of this claim about approval ratings:

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "Of our three branches, the Judiciary or the Supreme Court has one of the lowest approval ratings." pic.twitter.com/1G3Hm16lKr — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2020

First of all, SCOTUS justices get lifetime appointments so they don’t have to worry about approval ratings:

That's why our founders made it a lifetime appointment. Read a book. https://t.co/KxwmKpegRs — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 31, 2020

And as for Rep. Omar’s claim about which branch has the lowest approval…

Supreme Court is highest approval, Congress is lowest. But if they were any good at math, they wouldn't be socialists. — Publ!us (@StilesMoz) October 31, 2020

The numbers vary depending on what poll you look at and when it was conducted, but the bottom line is that Congress has the crappiest approval rating by far.

It has the highest approval rating, by far, of all three branches. https://t.co/g7Lppxu4zR — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 31, 2020

Fact check: PANTS ON FIRE. https://t.co/l4VsTyx6oA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2020

This is true if you don’t include the legislative branch or the executive branch. https://t.co/eQ88texr5o — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) November 1, 2020

Bingo!

This cannot be true. — William Foster (@FosterWilliam93) October 31, 2020

It's not. It's the opposite of true. Supreme Court approval: 53%

President: 43%

Congress: 33%https://t.co/G92RzeWv24 — Publ!us (@StilesMoz) October 31, 2020

Two of the dimmest bulbs you'll find in Washington. https://t.co/SBmBSjgKfT — Coder, Pneumatic Tube Enthusiast (@CoderInCrisis) October 31, 2020

If there was ever a reason to vote straight Republican in one frame 👇 this is it https://t.co/plraAnkwXa — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) October 31, 2020

It’s hard to argue with that!