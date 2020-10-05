President Trump’s motorcade around the block near Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend sparked massive media and Democrat (pardon the redundancy) hyperventilation as the president was accused of risking spreading the virus with his actions.

Right on cue, the Babylon Bee has a story that takes a hammer to media priorities:

Trump Adds 'Black Lives Matter' Sticker To SUV So Media Can't Claim He's Spreading COVID https://t.co/l3JmLEUp6c — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 5, 2020

LOL! That’s definitely worked to get the media to look the other way in the past few months.

Such a genius!

It's kind of like how if you wear green on St. Patrick's Day, you can't get pinched, the virus can't get you if you have BLM signs/flags/clothing/logos on or around you.

