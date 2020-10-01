As we told you earlier, Sen. Ted Cruz was on Chris Cuomo’s CNN program and blasted his brother, the governor of New York, over the state’s disastrous nursing home policies during the COVID-19 outbreak. Cuomo of course didn’t appreciate Cruz’s reality check one bit, especially after all of CNN’s fawning over Gov. Cuomo’s response in spite of having the most coronavirus deaths of all the states.

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost her in-laws to coronavirus in adult care facilities in New York, thanked the Texas senator for dropping truth on Chris Cuomo and CNN:

Thank you @tedcruz for literally being the only person that has EVER brought this up to @ChrisCuomo after all the unethical interviews he did with his brother @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/m1toWMKwNT — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 1, 2020

Cruz appreciated it, and Dean then closed things out:

This made me tear up a bit. I’m grateful to you for keeping this issue alive when so many could care less about what happened to our family members and the governors who continue to pretend it never happened. Thank you, @tedcruz With all of my heart. ♥️ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 1, 2020

Cruz really shoved Cuomo’s giant prop cotton swab where the sun don’t shine, that’s for sure.

