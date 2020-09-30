As we told you last night during the presidential debate, Joe Biden was asked about the Left’s Green New Deal, and he said the plan “pays for itself” but was then asked if he supports the GND, and the reply was “no.”

Today Biden was again asked about the Green New Deal, and he explained that it “is not a bad deal” but instead he backs the “Biden Green Deal”:

Joe Biden: the Green New Deal "is not a bad deal"https://t.co/JPxiMES5y0 pic.twitter.com/Dmfkjd4uBo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2020

Green New Deal… Biden Green Deal… we’re starting to think they’re pretty much one in the same except the GND doesn’t poll well. Also, the Biden campaign speaks glowingly about, and took inspiration from, the GND:

One would think the debate moderator would point this out…. https://t.co/TWm7m8kuDz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 30, 2020

It is literally on his own web-site – https://t.co/dUlOX6cdMp — K (@kmorgan24) September 30, 2020

This sounds Green New Deal-ish:

Oh.

Sure sounds like Biden supports the Green New Deal. https://t.co/fxFkAxI1lg — Kirk Smith (@SavingAmerica4U) September 30, 2020

It does sound like that, because Biden does support it but can’t say so.

His Marxist handlers were not pleased about him throwing GND under the bus last night. Time to make amends. https://t.co/8LBjxjQM1E — eric (@eriContrarian) September 30, 2020

Ummm…which is it Joe? Is AOC green different from your green? https://t.co/r0b3WgWZaP — Hope (@Hope31669039) September 30, 2020

The enthusiasm is deafening! 😂😂😂 Can you hear the people sing?!?!?! @JasonMillerinDC https://t.co/PJaPdzJ2qe — Calex the American (@FounderAmerican) September 30, 2020

Oh there was enthusiasm alright — unfortunately for Joe they were Trump supporters.