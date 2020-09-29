During the combative presidential debate Tuesday night, Joe Biden was asked if he supports the insanely expensive “Green New Deal” proposal from the far Left of the Democratic Party. Biden’s answer? Yes, and no:

Does Joe Biden know what he's talking about? Joe Biden: "The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…" *seconds later* Chris Wallace: "Do you support the Green New Deal?" Joe Biden: "No, I don't support the Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020

Biden’s certainly got all the bases covered there!

Joe Biden said the green new deal will pay for itself. But then he said he doesn’t support it. — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) September 30, 2020

Biden said he doesn’t support the Green New Deal. That’s actually a huge development. Or did he misspeak? #Debates2020 https://t.co/NXqzJYj2XM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 30, 2020

Keep riding that fence, Joe!

Wallace: Do you support the Green New Deal? Biden: No, I don’t. Ocasio-Cortez leads the Biden task force. Also: https://t.co/y6LL4OuaXE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 30, 2020

Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal. Oh, Wallace got that out of him? No, Trump did. Oh, well, did Wallace clarify what’s parts of Green New Deal Biden is against? No, needed to move on … — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Wallace didn’t press the former VP on that, but Biden was previously a more vocal supporter of the Green New Deal:

Joe Biden said tonight he does not support the Green New Deal, appearing to directly contradict his campaign website. Kamala Harris also supports the Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/ns0nRnOfAI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden lied when he said he has not embraced the Green New Deal. He has, and so has his running mate Kamala Harris. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/7xHhId7gfP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2020

CNN in June: "Biden says that the Green New Deal, which has become a litmus test for Democrats, that that is a critical framework when it comes to combating climate challenges in this country.”https://t.co/BYTjD4Lh72 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Kellyanne Conway pointed out that Biden said he wouldn’t support the Green New Deal, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly came to Biden’s defense:

This isn’t news, Kellyanne. Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force – so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet. Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real. https://t.co/Bj8SMD9Syf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2020

It just sounded to us like Biden started to say the quiet part out loud before realizing he shouldn’t have gone there.