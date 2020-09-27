As we told you on Sunday, a New York Times story about President Trump’s taxes from the past couple of decades is the latest thing that has caused a media feeding frenzy.

Forget that there are no illegalities alleged, CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks it’s the biggest Trump story in years, and that includes all the other daily huge Trump “bombshells” the media has tried to drop ad nauseum:

They keep trying and trying…

Been there, done that.

Perhaps CNN should dig a little deeper:

And in that case, maybe CNN should report to everybody which body of government writes the tax code.

But at the end of the day, the mainstream media “priorities” are obvious:

