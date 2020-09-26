After a majority on the Minneapolis City Council pledged to “rethink” how policing is done and start a different approach from scratch, it didn’t take long for some of them to notice that their constituents were noticing an uptick in violence. We now seem to have reached the “what have we done” phase of their genius idea:

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to defund the city’s police department and “end policing as we know it” after George Floyd’s killing. Now some council members would like a do-over. https://t.co/4ClF42TUKh — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2020

The pledge, which is no closer to becoming policy, has become a case study in how quickly political winds can shift, and what happens when idealistic calls for structural change meet the legislative process and public opposition. https://t.co/NUyOlln0lw pic.twitter.com/tShdht4sL1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2020

“How quickly political winds can shift” translates to “the polling on riots is backfiring on the Democrats” and the violence got out of control:

I’ll save you the time of reading this article. A 100%+ increase in violent crime. That’s what happened. https://t.co/fbJWgPNJfr — Spenny G (@Spengraf) September 26, 2020

Way to go, Minneapolis City Council!

Who would have ever guessed this wouldn’t work out? https://t.co/BdFRNkOTUr — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 26, 2020

Can you imagine not seeing this coming https://t.co/tMDWJZDSRe — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 26, 2020

Progressives like some of those on the Minneapolis City Council must really suck at chess.

EVERYONE with a small degree of common sense saw this coming — VK2 (@2222vj) September 26, 2020

The key words there being “common sense.”

If only there'd been some kind of clue ahead of time that ending policing would fail https://t.co/BA4fLWuI5D — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 26, 2020

What what what?!?!? You mean defunding and attacking police leads to more crime? Who saw this coming? Oh: sane people saw this coming. https://t.co/mDBeBoYpaP — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 26, 2020

I bet some voters also want a do over. https://t.co/gSHac8BycT — Republicanvet #StupidBastards (@Republicanvet91) September 26, 2020

How was anyone supposed to know this might go bad? https://t.co/PAdqTapCs0 — The 7% Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) September 26, 2020

We couldn’t be more shocked. *Eye roll*