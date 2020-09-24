After many weeks of the Democrats (with gleeful assistance from the media) promoting mail-in voting, in part because they claimed in-person voting could be too dangerous because of COVID-19, the Dems are starting to shift their recommendation:
Democrats pivot to promoting in-person voting https://t.co/qHWwiJcdHZ
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 24, 2020
And what could be one of the reasons for that?
"The high disqualification rate for absentee ballots poses a special peril for Democrats." https://t.co/bVW365WDFF
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 24, 2020
Ya don’t say! The Dems seem to be sensing some measure of “backfire” on the horizon.
Democrats for months: "OMG, in-person voting is TOO DANGEROUS. Trump wants people to die!!!!!"
*Democrats learn that their voters are too stupid to follow mail-in ballot instructions*
Democrats now: "We need to vote in person. It's the safest way." https://t.co/laps6F4CFN
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 24, 2020
Summer: Dems/media demand wide access to mail-in voting claiming coronavirus makes voting in-person dangerous.
Fall: Dems, realizing that their base might struggle to follow directions thus invalidating thousands of ballots, are advocating for in-person voting.
Amazing https://t.co/eYfyuUC592
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) September 24, 2020
Imagine how much more successful the Democrats might be if they could avoid falling into their own traps.
Impossible to overstate how a pivot like this after the mailbox fetishism that went on for about 15 minutes makes people numb to that type of reaction regardless of its merit. https://t.co/xcgPkfNxWP
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 24, 2020
have they freed that dumbass who chained himself to a mailbox? https://t.co/Pr27M3uPzx
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2020
somewhere, a final activist tearfully unchains himself from a mailbox https://t.co/PCsg5IxEpv
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 24, 2020
They sought and were granted a stay on any and all efficiency improvements from a world renowned logistics expert.
What were the Dems thinking?
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 24, 2020
They don’t always exactly think things through because the narrative-du-jour takes precedent over any potential consequences down the road.
LMAO. Polls didn't look good https://t.co/rZvhDRQywI
— ClemMedia 🐍 (@JonClem310) September 24, 2020
Member the post office freak out. Member the mail trucks. I member https://t.co/idBtUOFDAU
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2020
You guys ready for the Orange Man is Trying to Destroy the Sacred Post Office thread yet? https://t.co/TwhJyqq1wi
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 24, 2020
https://t.co/mtje8lL1Wu pic.twitter.com/ZZt8FXnKZ3
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 24, 2020
LOL.