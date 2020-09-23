Earlier today, Planned Parenthood took aim at the Department of Homeland Security over family separation and “cruelty” to children, and now the president and CEO of that organization has added “basic human dignity” to the list of what can only be described as psychological projections of the highest order:

Just amazing…

The lack of self-awareness can be truly astounding.

Trending

Oh, it’s a joke, but she’s apparently not in on it.

Our irony and hypocrisy detectors both just exploded.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionPlanned Parenthood