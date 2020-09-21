The Robert Mueller report buzzkill was a tough one for the Democrats to handle, but now even one of his deputies has joined in the late Monday morning quarterbacking pile-on of the former special counsel who the Left thought was their ticket to end the Trump presidency:

Glenn Greenwald ripped those kinds of claims to shreds:

Self-awareness nukes INCOMING:

Trending

Wow.

How quickly they turned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGlenn GreenwaldMueller investigationRobert MuellerRussia