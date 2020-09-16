‘If Obama/Biden had achieved this…’: Kayleigh McEnany LEVELS the WH press for what they tried to completely ignore

Posted at 2:37 pm on September 16, 2020 by Doug P.

Yesterday there was an event at the White House for the signing of a historic Middle East peace agreement:

Fast forward to this afternoon’s White House press briefing, and it won’t surprise you what wasn’t on the media’s list of priorities:

Considering all that’s been going on, the first few questions from the media had to do with the wearing of masks. McEnany reminded “journalists” that they are anything but:

If it doesn’t fit the Left’s desired narrative, the White House press does not want to bring it up:

Another day of the White House press corps covering themselves in journalistic glory.

Fact check: TRUE.


