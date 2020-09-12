As you know, there have been several police chiefs around the country who have resigned — or should we say driven from their jobs:

Democrats are driving African-American police chiefs out of their jobs. https://t.co/IXMjcNzDIt via @WSJ — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 12, 2020

One of the police department leaders getting slammed by the Left is Detroit PD Chief James Craig. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has accused Craig’s department of abusing protesters when tweeting about the organizations that have called for his resignation:

Stop beating and assaulting protesters DPD! https://t.co/4ITgJp0rLk — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 3, 2020

Apparently Tlaib’s complaint is that the chief’s department has done too effective of a job in preventing Detroit from turning into another Portland, Seattle or Chicago.

Today Craig had a major reality check for Tlaib and anybody calling for his resignation for the egregious wrong of simply doing his job. Click below or here to watch:

Detroit Police Chief James Craig on surge in law enforcement resignationshttps://t.co/WqyoYI0iJ0 — @DarEspi (@DarEspi1) September 12, 2020

Good for him!

Black Detroit Police Chief says:

Rashida Tlaib never sat down for conversation.

6 instances using force due to violence from criminals at protests .

Gave multiple warnings 1st . .of arresting-

They ignored & resisted arrest! *They do not represent Detroit!

It's all about Agenda! https://t.co/pmoAVdJ1BO — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 12, 2020

The Detroit Police Chief has the kind of character that public service leaders should have. — Creemer (@Creemer14) September 12, 2020

Democrats have never polled well on law-and-order. Black police chiefs in Dallas, Seattle, & Rochester are resigning rather than let politicians throw them under the bus. Detroit’s black chief decried the media coverage.The only politician offering support to these chiefs? Trump. — Bob Bronson (@BobBron1) September 12, 2020

Just watched an interview with Detroit’s police chief – very impressive guy. I hope he can withstand the pressure. Detroit’s lucky to have him. https://t.co/Y2W5hZJYqe — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) September 12, 2020

This Chief need some national recognition for his Amazing policy's to keep his policewomen and policemen safe. This Chief is TOP NOTCH! Kudos to Detroit! @realDonaldTrump @dbongino @PressSec @VP https://t.co/6sQfSZIxJK — JoJo (@JoJo04604298) September 12, 2020

The Left’s criticism of Chief Craig makes it clear many Democrats actually want unrest in the streets indefinitely (some come right out and say it).