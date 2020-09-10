The Biden campaign’s national secretary went on Fox News Thursday evening, and Bret Baier turned him into a stuttering, spinning and yammering clown by doing nothing more than committing acts of journalism. Watch:

It’s no wonder so many Dems don’t want Joe Biden to debate with Trump when even his own press secretary can’t answer direct challenges to their talking points:

The dude was just a few seconds away from resorting to the old “I’m rubber and you’re glue” comeback.

And that couldn’t be more obvious.

It was painful.

