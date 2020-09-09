Earlier today President Trump said that he’d be making some announcements this afternoon:

I will be announcing a list of future potential Supreme Court Justices at 3:30 P.M. Eastern from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

And as promised, Trump read the list, and it included the names of some Republican U.S. senators:

"Today I am announcing 20 additions to my original list of candidates for the United States Supreme Court," Pres. Trump says. "Should there be another vacancy on the Supreme Court during my presidency, my nominee will come from the names I have shared with the American public." pic.twitter.com/9eBeBmX1cH — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020

Cruz and Cotton both tweeted that they were honored to be included on the list. Sen. Cotton also included this tweet:

It's time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

You can already hear the heads exploding over that one — NARAL and others included:

This is who Trump wants on the Supreme Court. 🤮

This is what we'll get if we give him four more years. ❌

This is why we have to vote him out in November. 💪#ReproFreedomVoter #SCOTUS https://t.co/4RVuXd9Zzb — NARAL (@NARAL) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump put Tom Cotton on his Supreme Court shortlist. Republicans want control of the Supreme Court so they can take away our rights. We must stop them at the ballot box. #Votehttps://t.co/fvNXNco84S — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) September 9, 2020

Friendly reminder that the pro-life movement is a white supremacist movement. https://t.co/liUT0KKiVE https://t.co/nsHKIfcovx — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) September 9, 2020

One of the white men on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist is publicly thirsting to regulate women's bodies https://t.co/enWMbmeGx8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020

It's time for women to die, is what tom here is saying. https://t.co/SBkomeMdAJ — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) September 9, 2020

So they’re handling that well.

And who would be on Joe Biden’s list? @ComfortablySmug makes a prediction:

Biden gonna release his one-name SCOTUS list: Barrack Hussein Obama. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2020

That’s so very believable.