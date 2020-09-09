Earlier today President Trump said that he’d be making some announcements this afternoon:

And as promised, Trump read the list, and it included the names of some Republican U.S. senators:

Trending

Cruz and Cotton both tweeted that they were honored to be included on the list. Sen. Cotton also included this tweet:

You can already hear the heads exploding over that one — NARAL and others included:

So they’re handling that well.

And who would be on Joe Biden’s list? @ComfortablySmug makes a prediction:

That’s so very believable.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpSCOTUSSupreme CourtTed CruzTom Cotton