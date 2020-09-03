After slamming President Trump for going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Democrat nominee Joe Biden traveled to the city two days later:

Ahead of Biden’s arrival, people were noticing that the reception for Joe was a little less enthusiastic than it was for Trump on Tuesday:

Even cable news nets that you might think would carry Biden’s event, such as CNN and MSNBC, had other things to focus on:

But wait, a reporter says the lack of energy for Biden in Kenosha is intentional on the part of his campaign:

Yes, everybody knows how politicians try to avoid the appearance of energetic support wherever they go. *Eye roll*

LOL.

Does Biden have staffers down the road turning people away or something?

