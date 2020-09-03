After slamming President Trump for going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Democrat nominee Joe Biden traveled to the city two days later:
MOMENTS AGO: Joe Biden, wife Jill, depart Delaware for Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/ZEFKe1VF14
— The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020
Ahead of Biden’s arrival, people were noticing that the reception for Joe was a little less enthusiastic than it was for Trump on Tuesday:
Biden’s welcome to Wisconsin sure does look a lot different than Trump’s did. pic.twitter.com/NnbcDDOC6h
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 3, 2020
I’m outside the church in Kenosha where Joe Biden will be having a “community” meeting. Quite a contrast to the throngs of people who turned out to see President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/gbqRiJP78v
— Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) September 3, 2020
Another hotspot in #Kenosha. A hand full of journalists, but no one else. Where is the support for Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rVN6YqsYWQ
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020
A different angle. There are no Biden supporters in sight. Only Media. Where is the support for Biden? He is scheduled to speak outside of #Kenosha Grace Lutheran in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Dd3zwiEssm
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020
Prior to his visit … The lone Biden supporter starts a chant. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/f8PKb52cN5
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020
Will update when Biden appears at the #Kenosha church, but no Biden supporters are lining up. Only media. This is a very different experience from the President’s visit two days ago. pic.twitter.com/1FWNl0synF
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020
Biden’s supporters. Sort of. It’s a weird scene. #Kenosha That is all of them here atm. Biden is inside of the church. pic.twitter.com/HgTd9fiD8L
— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020
Even cable news nets that you might think would carry Biden’s event, such as CNN and MSNBC, had other things to focus on:
Only Fox News is covering Joe Biden live in Kenosha.
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 3, 2020
But wait, a reporter says the lack of energy for Biden in Kenosha is intentional on the part of his campaign:
Much more low key response to @JoeBiden #kenosha visit than @realDonaldTrump – this is deliberate, Biden wanting to avoid a circus, but the media pack easily outnumbers supporters here @theheraldsun @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/4WVtXgWdiK
— Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) September 3, 2020
Yes, everybody knows how politicians try to avoid the appearance of energetic support wherever they go. *Eye roll*
"Biden wanting to avoid a circus"
Yeah, because no candidate ever wants a large turnout at a campaign event two months before election day.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vcrFIgpZKZ
— H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 3, 2020
