After slamming President Trump for going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Democrat nominee Joe Biden traveled to the city two days later:

MOMENTS AGO: Joe Biden, wife Jill, depart Delaware for Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/ZEFKe1VF14 — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

Ahead of Biden’s arrival, people were noticing that the reception for Joe was a little less enthusiastic than it was for Trump on Tuesday:

Biden’s welcome to Wisconsin sure does look a lot different than Trump’s did. pic.twitter.com/NnbcDDOC6h — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 3, 2020

I’m outside the church in Kenosha where Joe Biden will be having a “community” meeting. Quite a contrast to the throngs of people who turned out to see President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/gbqRiJP78v — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) September 3, 2020

Another hotspot in #Kenosha. A hand full of journalists, but no one else. Where is the support for Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rVN6YqsYWQ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

A different angle. There are no Biden supporters in sight. Only Media. Where is the support for Biden? He is scheduled to speak outside of #Kenosha Grace Lutheran in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Dd3zwiEssm — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Prior to his visit … The lone Biden supporter starts a chant. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/f8PKb52cN5 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Will update when Biden appears at the #Kenosha church, but no Biden supporters are lining up. Only media. This is a very different experience from the President’s visit two days ago. pic.twitter.com/1FWNl0synF — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Biden’s supporters. Sort of. It’s a weird scene. #Kenosha That is all of them here atm. Biden is inside of the church. pic.twitter.com/HgTd9fiD8L — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Even cable news nets that you might think would carry Biden’s event, such as CNN and MSNBC, had other things to focus on:

Only Fox News is covering Joe Biden live in Kenosha. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 3, 2020

But wait, a reporter says the lack of energy for Biden in Kenosha is intentional on the part of his campaign:

Much more low key response to ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ #kenosha visit than ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – this is deliberate, Biden wanting to avoid a circus, but the media pack easily outnumbers supporters here ⁦@theheraldsun⁩ ⁦@dailytelegraph⁩ pic.twitter.com/4WVtXgWdiK — Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) September 3, 2020

Yes, everybody knows how politicians try to avoid the appearance of energetic support wherever they go. *Eye roll*

"Biden wanting to avoid a circus" Yeah, because no candidate ever wants a large turnout at a campaign event two months before election day.

Does Biden have staffers down the road turning people away or something?