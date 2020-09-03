Today Joe Biden is in Kenosha, Wisconsin for his reportedly intentionally low-energy appearance following President Trump’s visit two days ago.

During remarks in a church, Biden said he’d like to offer more details about his plans, but he couldn’t because… well, let Joe explain:

Discussing his tax plan at an event scheduled in the fallout from a police officer shooting a Black man, Biden missteps and says "not going to lay out for you, I won't now because they'll shoot me." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 3, 2020

Yep, that’s what he said:

Joe Biden says he won't lay out details of his tax plan in Kenosha "because they'll shoot me" pic.twitter.com/j2dNVdwROZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020

Joe Biden is Kenosha says that he can't lay out all his plans in more detail because if he goes on any longer "they'll shoot me." pic.twitter.com/N33k3wyuJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Doesn’t Biden do just great off prompter?

Actually pretty impressive that he managed to get his foot through the mask and into his mouth so easily. https://t.co/2RlKVTsDvm — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) September 3, 2020

Even with the mask on, Joe can still do it!

This is why they want him in the basement. — Phillip Morrison (@nosirromap) September 3, 2020

He really just said that. oof. https://t.co/fwErvNVJRB — Taylor Marie (@Libertay1776) September 3, 2020

This keeps getting worse (better). https://t.co/wK34Ewr0cg — durrhurr durr (@hambdmah) September 3, 2020

Two months remain until the election.