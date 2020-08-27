A little while ago we talked about Kamala Harris’ speech that was intended to be a rebuttal of sorts to the Republican convention that is by most measures blowing the Democratic convention last week out of the water (and they know it).

First of all, people were wondering why Joe Biden wasn’t the candidate delivering the address, since his name is penciled in at the top of the ticket. But that said, Harris’ speech contained all kind of jabs against Trump and dire warnings:

And after all the doom and gloom, Harris concluded this way without a hint of irony:

With that you’d think that Harris would be eager to continue the discussion with reporters, but just like with Joe, the Biden/Harris campaign was in no hurry to let the candidate take questions:

Harris can’t risk getting called on her record or what’s really happening in the country.

