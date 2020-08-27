Tonight marks the final speeches of the Republican National Convention, which will culminate with President Trump accepting his party’s nomination for another term in the White House.

Since we’re talking about Trump, it’s only natural that the rebuttal to the Republican convention would be delivered by the Democrat nominee. However, that was not to be the case — or maybe it is:

And the Dems had to make sure Harris made one thing perfectly clear:

The Harris speech brought with it a few questions like these:

Trending

Anybody care to take a guess?

That sure looked to be the case based on the backdrop to Harris’ speech.

This part won’t surprise you in the least:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe BidenKamala HarrisRNC