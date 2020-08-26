Among the speakers at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Here’s her entire speech:

As you might have guessed, the anti-Trump Resistance in the lefty media didn’t like Noem’s remarks, especially about what’s happening in some Dem-run U.S. cities. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow brought in a guest in an attempt to debunk what Gov. Noem said in the most ironic way possible:

Really? Yes, really.

Trending

Did that really just happen?

Wow.

A final question:

Yes on both counts?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kristi Noemrachel maddowRepublican ConventionSeattle