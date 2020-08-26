Among the speakers at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Here’s her entire speech:

Governor Kristi Noem's full remarks at the @GOPconvention pic.twitter.com/gQPwEaBxN3 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 27, 2020

As you might have guessed, the anti-Trump Resistance in the lefty media didn’t like Noem’s remarks, especially about what’s happening in some Dem-run U.S. cities. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow brought in a guest in an attempt to debunk what Gov. Noem said in the most ironic way possible:

NOT A JOKE: MSNBC interjects after @KristiNoem's #GOPConvention's speech because Maddow said Noem was "very wrong" to say Democrat-led U.S. cities like New York, Portland and Seattle have been overrun by crime and looting. For this "reality check," she brought on…Jenny Durkan! pic.twitter.com/YvSXEs9IqS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020

Really? Yes, really.

And here's part two. Maddow takes great offense to @KristiNoem's "caricature" of Democrat-run cities while Durkan says her ability to effectively serve as mayor has been hindered "because the president and Fox News were so insistent on driving that message." #GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/3uFQO1r2tC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020

Here's the transcript of the second video. Durkan said Trump and Fox News hindered her ability to serve as mayor and THEY were the reasons that things turned south in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/bW7pPrBXGw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020

Did that really just happen?

So to "fact check" the claim that Democrat-led U.S. cities are being overrun by crime and looting, MSNBC decided to bring on the Mayor that called CHAZ a "summer of love" and allowed it to go on for weeks in her city leading to two people dying https://t.co/jp1XRBu2jY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2020

Wow.

Folks, you cannot make this up … https://t.co/zlrvzpOZhB — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) August 27, 2020

This happened in Durkan's Seattle earlier this week –> "Rioters tried to burn Seattle police alive, sealed door during fire at East Precinct" https://t.co/Co1D8gUVab https://t.co/EhkWbkfy4T — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 27, 2020

Jenny Durkan refused to take action about the autonomous zone in Seattle would be a "summer of love." Then, people were killed. https://t.co/wK0TVOSOHF — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 27, 2020

A final question:

Is @Maddow insane, or merely a remorseless liar? https://t.co/uBevHwShOZ — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Yes on both counts?