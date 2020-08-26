This week you might have seen some videos taken in Washington, DC showing mobs of people harassing diners and insisting they show solidarity:

Several videos showing protesters confronting and harassing people eating outside restaurants in the District went viral on Tuesday as demonstrations were held nationwide over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In one video, a crowd of people surrounded a restaurant patron after demanding other diners show their solidarity by raising their fists. When the woman did not, protesters began confronting her, chanting “no justice, no peace,” and “white silence is violence.”

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has now denounced that behavior:

D.C. Mayor Bowser condemns protesters seen in viral video heckling diners https://t.co/gBkfLjVDdj pic.twitter.com/uDVArlwxjc — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

Gee, what could have prompted some Democrats to be trying to put the brakes on that particular runaway train?

Oh man. Biden’s internal polling must be horrendous. https://t.co/4xDKwHSxu6 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 26, 2020

The mass email that goes out to Democrats every morning telling them their talking points must have included the poll numbers that shows people don’t like bullying and violence. https://t.co/Q1pQQAa5S7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 26, 2020

Again, the polling came out. Watch them change their tune one by one. https://t.co/0lYx9x1LkT — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2020

It's happening fast. They're all seeing the polls.https://t.co/VLivxxrclz — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) August 26, 2020

The polls came out, the order was given. Your business, your home, your well-being did not do it, they couldn’t care less, the only thing that gets them to move is the fear of losing power. https://t.co/sF0PAF8Twu — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 26, 2020

That's what I've been thinking for a couple weeks. Dems are starting to freak out. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 26, 2020

Nah, she doesn’t care. She just realizes these are the optics that get Trump re-elected — Brandon.hodl (@BTC_is_scarcity) August 26, 2020

Did Democrats really need to wait to see polls before they became aware that allowing mobs of people to roam the streets harassing people minding their own business or looting and committing acts of arson (none of which was mentioned during last week’s Dem convention) wouldn’t play well with the average voter?

The Democrat Party is in full retreat nationwide. They're running away like Brave Sir Robin is leading them. https://t.co/Lj6RxV4MTO — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 26, 2020

We will know they are panicking when Jill Biden comes out and says Joe doesn’t like it anymore. — ΔεερΣς Ξλξδ (@deepereyes) August 26, 2020

Bowser helped unleashed that mob. She can't wash her hands of it. — Hugh Jass PhD (@dr_hugh_jass) August 26, 2020

She owns this — Sherrie (@shejambert) August 26, 2020

Democrats getting worried about election impact of their treason. How about arresting these harassers (and if there isn't a law, make one). https://t.co/SJ96a5QAK0 — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) August 26, 2020

We’ll know the polls are horrendous for the Dems if that kind of thing starts to happen.