Apparently there are Republicans who are merely repeating a promise Joe Biden made earlier this year and Alyssa Milano considers it sexist:

Who wants to tell her?

If Milano honestly didn’t know that she really needs to listen to what the politicians she supports actually say instead of just reading the talking points.

But if Milano doesn’t believe any of the above tweets that Biden promised a female running mate, perhaps she’ll take AOC’s word for it:

Hmm, AOC didn’t dispute that was a Biden promise.

Tags: Alyssa MilanoJoe BidenKamala Harris