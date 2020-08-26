Apparently there are Republicans who are merely repeating a promise Joe Biden made earlier this year and Alyssa Milano considers it sexist:

Since her selection as running mate, the Trump campaign and GOP officials have repeatedly suggested Senator Harris was chosen for her gender and not her qualifications. This is a lie, and a sexist one at that. CALL IT OUT. #WeHaveHerBack — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 25, 2020

Who wants to tell her?

Joe Biden: I'm going to pick a minority woman for VP. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 26, 2020

Lol! You're ridiculous. During the debate with Bernie he committed to pitching a woman as his VP. pic.twitter.com/T1Rt22M1lw — Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) August 26, 2020

😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂 Was also reported that Kamala wasn't first choice either …. 😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅🤣😂🤣😅🤣😂 https://t.co/zgFAQDtrsG pic.twitter.com/OD4IWG1sqx — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) August 25, 2020

If Milano honestly didn’t know that she really needs to listen to what the politicians she supports actually say instead of just reading the talking points.

Joe Biden literally said that he was going to pick a female VP. He chose Harris based on her gender. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 26, 2020

Its not a lie. Biden literally said he was picking a woman, and then picked her. *Maybe* she was the most qualified but:

1. She wasn't.

2. She was picked because Biden is playing identity politics to appeal to the woke left mob. https://t.co/19IXzZXwil — Nick Young (@NickYoung665) August 26, 2020

Biden promised to pick a woman, David Axelrod admitted he preferred Gretchen Whitmer but had to pick a black woman because of his racist comments. But sure, it was totally because of her qualifications, qualifications Democrat voters rejected so badly she didn't make it to Iowa. https://t.co/B4vRj2Wbkc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 26, 2020

They straight out said they wanted a woman of color. https://t.co/DrS6d5KnTW — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) August 26, 2020

But if Milano doesn’t believe any of the above tweets that Biden promised a female running mate, perhaps she’ll take AOC’s word for it:

Rep. @AOC on Joe Biden’s promise to pick a female running mate: “To have our first female vice president, and to have that be a woman of color is a significant milestone.”

“I would love that woman to be progressive as kind of a counterbalance politically.” https://t.co/tV50yC7vk3 pic.twitter.com/X4DPRoK0XG — The View (@TheView) April 15, 2020

Hmm, AOC didn’t dispute that was a Biden promise.