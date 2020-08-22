There have been cries of “defund the police” coming from the Left for many weeks now, but when it actually comes down to it, how many Democrat politicians will follow through? For example, the mayor of Seattle has vetoed a budget containing less police funding:

#BREAKING: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoes Seattle City Council's 2020 Rebalanced Budget, where councilmembers voted to defund the @SeattlePD by 14%. Council President Lorena Gonzalez says, "I am disappointed to learn of the Mayor's decision." pic.twitter.com/3AxgfT2A8i — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) August 21, 2020

Democrat nominee Joe Biden was asked about calls to “defund the police,” and he tried to turn it around on Trump:

NEW: Biden to @ABC’s Robin Roberts: 'I don’t want to defund' the police, but Trump doeshttps://t.co/9hRrYqoz7G — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 21, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about Pres. Trump's charge that he wants to "defund the police," Joe Biden tells @RobinRoberts, "No I don't"—and counters that the Trump administration has proposed cutting a federal program that helps hire more local law enforcement. https://t.co/HOks1fmoGv pic.twitter.com/5XlRrdkjOo — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2020

Sure, Joe. That must be why the New York City police union (among others) have endorsed Trump. *Eye roll*

Is Joe a shameless liar or just confused? https://t.co/QtIDe2N1AZ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 21, 2020

Maybe a little of both?

So these laughable excuse of “journalists” didn’t press his ass on him sayin he was gonna “redirect” funds from police?????

Not even surprised..@FrantzRadio @seanmdav https://t.co/SztQeBgsHl — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) August 21, 2020

Is Joe Biden admitting he defunded the police as VP? https://t.co/yXFzkB4HyY https://t.co/R9zwLOP02A — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 22, 2020

This is one where reading the article is very important to comprehension. — DumpsterFireGroupie (@ashschoen) August 21, 2020

I read it, him calling reducing spending in a hiring program “defunding the police” is a reach — Tyler Harper (@TillaDaDrilla) August 21, 2020

And nobody “reaches” quite like Joe Biden.

However, Biden’s comments are not going over well on the Left.

I can't believe how blind and ignorant is Biden, cops are rioting against black people for months terrorizing protesters like gestapo and he wants to give them more money and power, building on his crime bill and fascism ,Biden is in my opinion insane https://t.co/BI1H1UUbwZ — Walter (@Ivybono1) August 22, 2020

Not even trying to win. https://t.co/WDJIE6o5XO — Calle 𓃠 (@calleread) August 22, 2020

It's like they're actively trying to lose the progressive vote.a https://t.co/0KgRMZPY4c — Samuel Sanges🍊 (@Samuel_Sanges) August 21, 2020

He is literally going to lose https://t.co/2j1huWQxhP — Farah #DEFUNDTHEPOLICE (@dykeneyspears) August 22, 2020

Democrats in the year of our lord 2020 promising they won’t cut police funding im sick https://t.co/jP1taowI17 — Reina Sultan-#8ToAbolition (@SultanReina) August 22, 2020

LMFAO Even Buttigieg would have been better than this mess. https://t.co/6r9v9glo8r — Chrysalis Yves (@AdamantxYves) August 22, 2020

…. and here it is https://t.co/ZM17t2EWtv — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 21, 2020

Enjoy that corner you’ve painted yourself into, Joe!