Today marks the final day of the Democratic National Convention, and the adage “always leave ’em laughing applies. Here’s the Democratic Governors Association’s unintentional contribution:

Wow, the DGA is really running with that “rightful governor of Georgia” thing, aren’t they?

One of these is not like the others — Patrick Weiland (@PatrickWeiland) August 20, 2020

Will Abrams be introduced as the “rightful governor of Georgia”?

This is her consolation prize for not winning the VP nom. — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) August 20, 2020

Huh I wonder which one isn’t a governor of Georgia — CaptainCavalier🥨🥞 (@Cavalier1246) August 20, 2020

Really looking forward to hearing the Governor of Georgia's take on the #DemConvention! #gapol https://t.co/aVI2y721Yt — Amelia Chasse (@AmeliaChasse) August 20, 2020

Is Ms. Abrams emceeing or…..? — Ryan Purvis (@RyanPurvisEsq) August 20, 2020

They put Stacey Abrams on this panel. Actually laughing out loud. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/gaVsTBJpV2 — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) August 20, 2020

What’s next?

Tomorrow @staceyabrams will also be joining a panel with fellow Vice Presidents Tim Kaine, John Edwards and Joe Lieberman. https://t.co/90zS0L1Bag — Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) August 20, 2020

We wouldn’t doubt it.