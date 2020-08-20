Democrat nominee Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech Thursday night, and former FBI Director James Comey was all over it:

The Durham investigation might be hastening Comey’s endorsement decisions, not that they were in question:

Trending

So could there be any self-serving reason Comey’s pulling for the Dem this year? No way! *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratic ConventionJames ComeyJoe Biden