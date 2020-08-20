Last month we told you that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced plans to remove Margaret Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic because of her ties to the eugenics movement.

Planned Parenthood starting to put some distance between the organization and its founder had the super-progressives at The Nation trying to get everybody to pump the breaks on attempts to cancel Sanger:

Canceling Margaret Sanger Only Helps Abortion Opponents https://t.co/epAhXS79gA — The Nation (@thenation) August 20, 2020

The DC Examiner’s Becket Adams had a better way to frame what The Nation was trying to say:

look, she may have been a eugenics-obsessed crypto nazi, but she’s OUR eugenics-obsessed crypto nazi https://t.co/TDUjZBJbCa — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2020

That’s a much more accurate way to look at it!

“opposing hitler only emboldens stalin." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2020

i guess i should clarify for the nation: stalin was a bad guy too. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2020

Unfortunately that’s a necessary clarification.