In the past, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that President Trump is basically an authoritarian wannabe:

And that’s why it’s ironic when Trump gets slammed by the Left for not overstepping his authority when it comes to coronavirus-related mandates. Today’s example is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris calling for a nationwide mask mandate. President Trump tore apart that idea this afternoon at the White House:

Biden will no doubt fire back at Trump’s comments without taking note of why it causes so many to roll their eyes:

Yeah, we noticed that too!

