The 2020 Democrat ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are making their first public appearance together since yesterday’s announcement, but what could already be going on behind the scenes?

Satire site The Babylon Bee has a track record that proves they’re often as prescient as they are adept at parody, and today’s offering is one of those examples:

LOL. That sounds so real it might not be fake!

Trending

Hey, could be.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeeJoe BidenKamala Harris