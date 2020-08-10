Remember when federal agents and officers from the Department of Homeland Security were sent to Portland, Oregon to guard a federal courthouse that vandals and arsonists had set their sights on? You might also recall the reaction from the Left and the media (pardon the redundancy), who wanted everybody to believe that everything had been peaceful until the arrival of federal officers.

Now that the feds are gone and the violence and attacks on Portland police are continuing, Kayleigh McEnany took some time at the end of today’s press conference to lay out a timeline that shows just how ridiculous Mayor Ted Wheeler’s spin was:

