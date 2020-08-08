It’s time yet again for another economics lesson courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Billionaires need the working class. The working class does not need billionaires. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2020

Er, who wants to tell her?

'Billionaires need to fund our massive social programs!!' 'We don't need billionaires. They need us!' 'Billionaires shouldn't exist!' — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 8, 2020

Something doesn’t quite add up in AOC’s economic belief system.

Says the one who is hell bent on taxing them cause we "need their money", lol. Okay lady. https://t.co/xT1aoMjqip — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) August 8, 2020

How are you going to fund all of your taxpayer funded "free" stuff without billionaires? I thought your plan was to tax the shit out of billionaires to help the working class, but now you're saying the working class doesn't need billionaires? Make up your mind. — Cobra Kai-itarian (@Cobratarian) August 8, 2020

… Except for all those times that the billionaires create the jobs and then pay the working class. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2020

Exceptions to AOC’s theories do apply.

You need billionaires to fund your welfare state. The “working class” will not be able to pay for the elaborate social programs you have planned. — James (@fergusonmjames) August 8, 2020

Politicians need the working class. The working class does not need politicians. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 8, 2020

billionaires make companies that employ the working class. they both work together to create cohesion. you can’t have one without the other. — Will Witt (@thewillwitt) August 8, 2020

You are currently on a platform run by billionaires. — Search Banned and Reply Deboosted Bob (@MSBob9) August 8, 2020

Labor needs capital and capital needs labor. You on the other hand need to foment jealousy in order to recruit people to your agenda and gain power. — Captain Who? (@CPTWho) August 8, 2020

How did this woman get elected to Congress? She doesn't know anything about economics or business, but she wants to regulate and manage the U.S. economy. https://t.co/v2BoaxCyyb — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) August 8, 2020

She will.