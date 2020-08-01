The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac has been in the news lately for something not even related to an on-court activity:

What a refreshing change from group think. https://t.co/YEwq5YB91y — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 1, 2020

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

Isaac explained why after a reporter asked about it:

I asked Jonathan Isaac two questions: You didn’t kneel during the anthem but you also didn’t wear a black lives matter shirt. Do you believe black lives matter? Can you explain what religion has to do with kneeling for the anthem to protest against racism and police brutality? pic.twitter.com/me61FleWPY — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 31, 2020

We’ve gone from one or two players kneeling during the National Anthem to everybody doing it while the ones who don’t are forced to explain themselves (or in the case of Drew Brees, apologize profusely).

Bullying people who respect the flag & who don't buy the racialization-of-everything narrative don't need to respond to your silly questions. https://t.co/jj4Bdg6mIC — David Meridian (@DavidMeridian) August 1, 2020

What a remarkable man of Faith. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 1, 2020

Our religion tells us we kneel to only God. The Bible tells us of 3 men who were thrown into a fiery furnace because they refused to bow before an idol. God saved them. It seems clear to me God’s stance. Americans have made identity politics an idol. Isaac refuses to bow. — ML (@just_mindy) August 1, 2020

I won’t get into what I think about the questions. However, the answers here were perfect. https://t.co/lkbCQYeeGw — Clifton French (@CliffFrenchTV) August 1, 2020

Perhaps the Babylon Bee best summed up the current state of the NBA: