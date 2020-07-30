The media are all about polls these days, but here’s one that you won’t be seeing mentioned on the network nightly newscasts or trumpeted by many cable news outlets:

null

The behavior of much of the media this year (and well before) has been nothing short of disgraceful:

It’s a certainty that many in the media will blame the lost of public approval on Trump for calling them “fake news.” But in reality some self-awareness among many “journalists” is desperately needed:

