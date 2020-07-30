The media are all about polls these days, but here’s one that you won’t be seeing mentioned on the network nightly newscasts or trumpeted by many cable news outlets:

Can anyone honestly doubt journalism has lost its way? This new @HarrisPoll poll (via @axios) shows airlines as the only industry that's lost more public approval than the media since the start of the COVID epidemic. pic.twitter.com/vEjwhcDMtc — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 30, 2020

The media’s way down there:

The behavior of much of the media this year (and well before) has been nothing short of disgraceful:

advocates posing as journalists have ruined the profession. -Editors have failed to hold advocates to account.

-Young reporters don’t feel like they need to call the people they write about.

-Reposting/repackaging others’ stories is routine.

-anonymous quotes overused https://t.co/UJvZASX2Sg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 30, 2020

Banks, Hollywood and THE OIL COMPANIES are all up in their public approval numbers during the pandemic; the media is down. Journalists, I beg you, look inward. https://t.co/1OkGdAYDT0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 30, 2020

A devastating reality that demands serious self-analysis from reporters. https://t.co/WC3OKq3zlM — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 30, 2020

It’s a certainty that many in the media will blame the lost of public approval on Trump for calling them “fake news.” But in reality some self-awareness among many “journalists” is desperately needed:

Reporters gaslighting in real time tends to do that. pic.twitter.com/5c94wc2gn2 — Monika (@MonikaMusing) July 30, 2020

Journalism hasn't lost its way

Journalism's way has been exposed https://t.co/PD5I891T81 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 30, 2020

That does NOT match the media's self-image as Sentinels of Science and Lions of Lockdown. https://t.co/y4UWlosNUD — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 30, 2020

What on earth are the airlines doing that would make them less trustworthy than the media?!?!? Guess I’m out of the loop… — Jill (@jillbean0) July 30, 2020

Right?