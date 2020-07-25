The last nearly two months of protests and riots in Portland, Oregon have brought with it some seriously “WTF” moments, and here’s yet another one:

There are a few kids here, but this is the tiniest one I’ve seen. Sabbath is 6 months old. Her parents were worried about bringing her, they said, bc of all the tear gas. But they said they wanted her to witness history in the making & teach her to show up for what’s right. #PDX pic.twitter.com/U3aqpj6rGn — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 25, 2020

Wait, what?

Parent of the Year nominees. https://t.co/sInp9tOXx7 — Pepe Leffew (@pepeleffew) July 25, 2020

Maybe even Parents of the Decade!

This is straight-up child abuse. There's something wrong w/ these ppl->"Sabbath is 6 mos old. Her parents were worried about bringing her, they said, bc of all the tear gas. But they said they wanted her to witness history in the making & teach her to show up for what’s right. " https://t.co/3sXTzR8eMj — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 25, 2020

What kind of parents would take an infant to something like this..esp when they mention all the tear gas?? And their excuse is they want her to 'witness history in the making', seriously? She's a tiny baby..as if she has any idea what she's witnessing. Good grief! https://t.co/tyf3LRu6C9 — Elisabeth C. (@elisac_usa) July 25, 2020

These "parents" are morons who endanger their child. https://t.co/OaiWPr49DS — DefiantFederalist (Human Scum) (@RichardJSunkle) July 25, 2020

Child abuse. I hope that child is taken away from them. https://t.co/cbU6tO5Ixa — Cindy (@asheborn57) July 25, 2020

Translation: " We really want to go to the riot, and we can't find a babysitter. So we're going to pretend we're practicing parent skills by bringing a baby into a dangerous area with toxic fumes". — steveB (@steveB06088692) July 25, 2020

This is called a baby shield😠 https://t.co/Vti5NGjsQD — Reanna Perry (@ReannaBDPerry) July 25, 2020

I say again. Liberalism IS a mental disorder. LOOK at the fear in that little mite's eyes. Where tf are social services? https://t.co/vvHPs9D8is — (((Sam 1979))) (@back_samuel) July 25, 2020

I *really* hope "grandma" sees this and brings it up every holiday for the next 20yrs.. https://t.co/jf1KFXK6yr — 🎶Harmony Falls ☕📖🐈 (@falls_harmony) July 25, 2020

Witness history?? She's not gonna remember jack shit! You're completely needlessly putting her at risk to show how "woke" you are. Disgusting https://t.co/kY0c1iCrev — Gold Star Asshole (@acetonebroseph) July 25, 2020

you're gonna give that baby PTSD and night terrors. https://t.co/0iqgVgIMTc — Fancy Rae Baker (@no_url) July 25, 2020

But she got to witness history… or something.