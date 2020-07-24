Today at the White House, former congressman and Olympic track athlete (and the first high schooler to break the 4-minute-mile) Jim Ryun received the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

The great Jim Ryun will be honored this morning at the White House with the presentation of The Presidential Medal of Freedom. Congratulations to Jim and the entire Ryun family. 11:00 A.M. @foxandfriends @FoxNews @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

Jim Ryun, 73, is the 16th recipient of the Medal of Freedom from Pres Trump. He is also the 8th athlete so honored. Others included Mariano Rivera, Tiger Woods, "Babe" Ruth, Alan Page, Jerry West, Bob Cousy, and Roger Staubach. pic.twitter.com/X0YUv6GWEI — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 24, 2020

Ryun’s led a fascinating life, and with that, here’s a takeaway from The Hill:

President Trump places Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jim Ryun. Neither man wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/nq49HO1Dhj — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020

Jim Ryan’s son Ned delivered a reality check on Twitter:

Every last person in the room had to be tested for coronavirus before we would even be let in. Guess what? Every last person was negative. So spare me the stupidity. https://t.co/3DDdnsZR8j — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 24, 2020

It’d be nice if the media Karens could give it a rest for one second.

Stupidity is the hallmark of media today. — Sean Carlson (@SeanRipmsm) July 24, 2020

Stupidity is all they have left though https://t.co/7Zc8mdaBpz — Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) July 24, 2020

Apparently.