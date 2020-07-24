Today at the White House, former congressman and Olympic track athlete (and the first high schooler to break the 4-minute-mile) Jim Ryun received the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

Trending

Ryun’s led a fascinating life, and with that, here’s a takeaway from The Hill:

Jim Ryan’s son Ned delivered a reality check on Twitter:

It’d be nice if the media Karens could give it a rest for one second.

Apparently.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpJim RyunNed Ryun