As we told you yesterday, President Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, which naturally caused big waves on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even wants Congress to pass a new law:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Trump commuting Roger Stone’s sentence: “I’m recommending that we pass a law that presidents cannot issue a pardon if the crime that the person is in jail for is one that is caused by protecting the President, which this was” https://t.co/ZzhLshSw7I pic.twitter.com/WCwCM5Xvq2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 11, 2020

Are Democrats really going to pretend that presidents of their party never granted commutations based on political considerations?

This is some insanity. https://t.co/t0TI6X6LhK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 11, 2020

That’s an evergreen tweet when it comes to Pelosi.

She is exactly why the President has pardon power. — Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) July 11, 2020

Too bad Nancy is too self-unaware to understand that point.

How about ones that literally bomb the US Congress? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 11, 2020

Marc Rich — American Values 🇺🇸 (@Paine_1776) July 11, 2020

Even @andersoncooper has no idea how the Constitution works. https://t.co/vjX1b0P93X — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 11, 2020

Lol. Term limits people. Age limits too. She gets more bonkers everyday. https://t.co/pCkj3SNpRd — Bossy for All American Goya (@Bossynotbossy) July 11, 2020

Maybe Trump should tell Pelosi she can have her law as long as it’s coupled with term limits.