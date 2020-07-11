As we told you yesterday, President Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, which naturally caused big waves on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even wants Congress to pass a new law:

Are Democrats really going to pretend that presidents of their party never granted commutations based on political considerations?

That’s an evergreen tweet when it comes to Pelosi.

Too bad Nancy is too self-unaware to understand that point.

Maybe Trump should tell Pelosi she can have her law as long as it’s coupled with term limits.

