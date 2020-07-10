Earlier today, Fox 5 in Atlanta teased a story about a deceased cat that was mailed a voter registration form:
HEADLINES in TODAY'S #TheMorningBrief📧
⚉ Kemp: Bottoms' mask order unenforceable.
⚉ Forsyth Co: #SWAT standoff ends.
⚉ Deceased Atl cat gets voter registration app.
Sign up now at https://t.co/dEfT3RhLzk, AND stay tuned for the latest updates coming up on #FOX5News @ Noon! pic.twitter.com/7jI0CGbulo
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 10, 2020
And the story was definitely worth a watch:
Local news is the best news: Dead cat gets voter registration in the mail. pic.twitter.com/9BOSi7MQjw
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 10, 2020
And that’s far from the first story of its kind.
In CA our family got 5 ballots this year. There are only 3 registered voters in our house and my son's ballot came before he even turned 18. Then he got another one. I just chucked it, obviously. But how many people don't? https://t.co/rG7pybTjvA
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 10, 2020
How could mail-in voting go wrong? https://t.co/DHH8LkAXhQ
— Matt Dunbar (@MattDunbar25) July 10, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi mail in voting is the future eh??? https://t.co/ZK50OPn908
— Joseph Montenegro 🇺🇸 (@1jmontenegro) July 10, 2020