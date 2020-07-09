The Supreme Court delivered an at least temporary buzzkill to congressional Dems hoping to see President Trump’s financial records, but Nancy Pelosi remains undaunted in the most pathetic way possible:

Even though Supreme Court kicked the House Dem case for Trump records to the lower court, Pelosi says ruling “reaffirmed the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight” and says House will continue to look into “the President’s Russia connection that he is hiding.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 9, 2020

Yep, Pelosi’s back to this:

So UNHINGED! Pelosi vows to continue investigating "the president's Russia connection that he is hiding" YOUR party colluded w/Obama-Biden to SPY on President Trump using Hillary/DNC's FAKE dossier on Russia — and then continued the phony investigation for years Give it up! pic.twitter.com/v4aIGzzEJx — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 9, 2020

Democrats literally can come up with nothing else except their "collusion" lie It's so pathetic! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 9, 2020

It really is.

Nancy Pelosi just went on national tv to speak about the “Russia connection” that “Trump is hiding” Anyone who doesn’t think this is reckless and absurd is either stupid or lying to you — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 9, 2020

It's over @SpeakerPelosi you can only beat a dead horse for so long. https://t.co/AtVZlS0vYV — Despicable Deplorable Duck #KAG (@DepolableDuck) July 9, 2020

And yet the congressional Democrats keep returning to that empty well and hoping people will believe them that there’s actually something down there this time.