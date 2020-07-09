The Supreme Court delivered an at least temporary buzzkill to congressional Dems hoping to see President Trump’s financial records, but Nancy Pelosi remains undaunted in the most pathetic way possible:

Yep, Pelosi’s back to this:

It really is.

And yet the congressional Democrats keep returning to that empty well and hoping people will believe them that there’s actually something down there this time.

