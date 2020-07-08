Today Joe Biden was back to delivering speeches via video from a location we can only assume is his house, and the Democrat nominee’s pitch for votes included hoping that nobody remembers who was in the White House shoulder-to-shoulder with Obama for eight years. Biden’s attempt to woo lefties included this pledge:
Hot off the heels of Ilhan Omar calling for the "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems," Joe Biden says, we need "to rewrite our economy." pic.twitter.com/QyZ3HSgUCF
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020
Biden also understood that there are now “woked” people:
Who is telling Joe Biden to say things like this? pic.twitter.com/e4ptDFDcBs
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) July 8, 2020
And then there was whatever Joe’s trying to say here:
Joe Biden forgets his own proposal even while reading from a teleprompter, then insists he's "taking too much time"https://t.co/Vp358c9j2m pic.twitter.com/2lKH1I5zSq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2020
Ummm…. 👀
He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020
As for Biden wanting to “re-write our economy,” he (and Obama) had their chance:
Cuz he and Obama did such a swell job of it? 🙄 we know who has the “magic wand.” It ain’t Joe.
— Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) July 8, 2020
Took him 40 years to come up with revelation. Go back to sleep Joe!!
— Rob Kornaker (@rkornaker) July 8, 2020
Rewrite an economy that was the best in over 50yrs before the Wuhan virus shutdown? No thanks!
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 8, 2020
Hence the desperation by some to keep the shutdowns going as long as possible.
Breaking news: "Woked" is now a word. https://t.co/HQnRwAGBtI
— GarrettfromIowa (@GarrettfromIowa) July 8, 2020
A Biden administration would no doubt bring with it a host of new words.