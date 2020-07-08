Today Joe Biden was back to delivering speeches via video from a location we can only assume is his house, and the Democrat nominee’s pitch for votes included hoping that nobody remembers who was in the White House shoulder-to-shoulder with Obama for eight years. Biden’s attempt to woo lefties included this pledge:

Biden also understood that there are now “woked” people:

And then there was whatever Joe’s trying to say here:

As for Biden wanting to “re-write our economy,” he (and Obama) had their chance:

Hence the desperation by some to keep the shutdowns going as long as possible.

A Biden administration would no doubt bring with it a host of new words.

