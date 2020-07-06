The administration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has completed its look into whether his policy of admitting COVID-19 patients into nursing homes was responsible for thousands of deaths. The results of their probe won’t surprise you:

Cuomo agency report: other factors, not Cuomo policy, to blame for nursing home deaths https://t.co/yRSBAo7Fk6 — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) July 6, 2020

Here is the Cuomo admin's 33-page report that concludes, basically, that NYS policy issued 3/25 re mandatory admission of Covid+ patients by state-reg nursing homes was not "a significant factor" for thousands of nursing home deaths in New York State. https://t.co/EqPcI9dGBR — Tom Precious (@TomPreciousALB) July 6, 2020

Must be nice to be able to investigate yourself:

Cuomo investigated himself and found no wrong doing. Like always. — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) July 6, 2020

For their next trick, they'll publish a report conclusively demonstrating that mass leftwing protests were also not a significant factor for COVID-19. https://t.co/aX6BM4a6zU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 6, 2020

Guys, we investigated ourselves and everything is cool. Trust us https://t.co/P6tqlYgihG — Henry Bowman (@Cha1nsawlust) July 6, 2020

GOP Reps Elise Stefanik and Steve Scalise are among those not buying it:

Everyone knows this is a joke & not a real report or investigation. There needs to be an independent investigation into NY’s fatal nursing home policy. So far, Cuomo has blamed the nursing home staff, seniors, their loved ones, CMS, the President, Congress, & the @nypost ! https://t.co/WoCOZgrU1e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 6, 2020

Disgusting. Cuomo’s latest “report” is just another attempt to cover up the deadly outcome of his own decision to force COVID-19 patients into nursing homes. This from the same man who is still trying to blame the workers who cared for these seniors. He has no shame. https://t.co/je5qEJki6H — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2020

One luxury certain government officials have is the ability to investigate and clear themselves of any wrongdoing.

I’m still don’t understand the methodology for how the agency was able to determine that the 3/25 directive was not a "driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.” https://t.co/Lgd548ZUew — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) July 6, 2020

More Americans have died in New York nursing homes than have died in the entire state of Florida, which not only has a larger population but a population that skews older. #KillerCuomohttps://t.co/9h41G49l6w — Walter Winchell (@WalterJWinchell) July 6, 2020

I investigated myself and it turns out I’m awesome and do great work. https://t.co/rWBEyms9Jw — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) July 6, 2020

Now the media will point to this report as a way to "debunk" any claims made against Cuomo. https://t.co/b0fMhgI4uv — Jc (@Hondurican11) July 6, 2020

You know it!