Let’s kick things off with an overall look at data from certain states since the coronavirus outbreak began:

New York’s numbers were apparently good enough for the state’s governor to criticize President Trump’s response in the most self-unaware way possible:

"Reality wins every time." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers a searing rebuke of Pres. Trump's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as cases surge across the country. "Admit you were wrong…and we have to start doing something about this." https://t.co/lXX93aLbFc pic.twitter.com/yYOB6jCu0E — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 1, 2020

Somebody break out the oversized cotton swab prop!

The size of a city block.

This is the most shameless man in America and it's not even close. https://t.co/1agTJNLnNc — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2020

NY state: 30k deaths out of 130k total US, that's 23% of all deaths. NY state has 6% of US population. So on 6% of population you have 23% deaths. Helluva speech @NYGovCuomo – I certainly hope reality wins and the buck stops with you too. https://t.co/JbwGvaJ5yx — adam (@anonymoss80) July 1, 2020

Self-awareness takes yet another holiday.

The governor of New York is the very last person to judge how other states are handling the pandemic. In a rational universe, he would be impeached. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 1, 2020

The key words there being “rational universe.”

This man put covid positive patients into nursing homes and killed thousands https://t.co/QgxWzhrjeL — MyNameIsB.Ott (@MynameisbOtt) July 1, 2020

The reality is that he did better than Andrew Cuomo did. https://t.co/fdSH7LZMjL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 1, 2020

Anyone in the media going to do their job and call this out? https://t.co/Sd0l98MVdF — Weaver (@weeeeeeeaver) July 1, 2020

They're letting him get away with this. https://t.co/R9G8USN63d — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 1, 2020

Yep, that’s definitely a statement from a Democrat who knows he has most of the media on his side.

We’ll give the final word to Janice Dean: