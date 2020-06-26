Joe Biden again made it clear by his small events in Pennsylvania yesterday that he’s in no hurry to field questions from reporters. The Daily Caller has been trying to get Biden to answer some questions about the destruction of monuments in U.S. cities, but so far to no avail:

NEW: @DailyCaller reached out to the Biden campaign and asked them if Biden agrees with Democrats who want to tear down statues of George Washington, Grant, Roosevelt, and depictions of Jesus. The campaign was given over 24 hours to respond. They did not: https://t.co/SgYS0BDnM0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 25, 2020

Perhaps the question should be directed to a different location:

Someone yell down to the basement https://t.co/HlggHgYNCn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2020

LOL. Worth a try!

Think this would be an easy one. https://t.co/WRe95s1S4L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2020

President Trump was willing to provide an answer on Biden’s behalf: