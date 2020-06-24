Breaking news this morning in the prosecution of former Trump adviser General Michael Flynn:

BREAKING: The US Appeals Court has GRANTED Flynn's motion to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case. pic.twitter.com/aZHd3PP4UH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 24, 2020

The three-judge panel's 2-1 rulin — authored by RAO — focused heavily on the "presumption of regularity" that attaches to DOJ actions, and notes that the new evidence submitted by DOJ, which led to move to dismiss charges, should be treated as good-faith. pic.twitter.com/tBhCaGpiwZ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 24, 2020

This ruling is bound to spark a triggering among the anti-Trump Resistance.

Ruling was 2-1, Henderson and Rao ruling for Flynn. Wilkins dissented. Me a few weeks ago after Sullivan’s attempted “defense” to the writ: “Strong chance of a writ of mandamus being issued for Flynn 2-1 after this hot garbage” 👇https://t.co/hoyBOQckMq — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

The ruling is only “partially” for @GenFlynn, as the appeals court ordered: —Sullivan to dismiss the case —Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia! —However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

On Fox News, Judge Napolitano said that now “General Flynn can actually sue the DOJ for the $6.7 million-plus dollars he spent on legal fees because the prosecution against him was not in good faith.”